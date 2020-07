Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further. This home is located near the Northeast mall. Close to Loop 820, Hwy 121, and not far from hwy 30 for commuting options. This home is located in award winning HEB school district. Large open kitchen offers a space for a kitchen table. Jack and Jill bathroom. Don't wait too long, this one will go fast.