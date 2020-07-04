All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8500 Buffalo Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very spacious 3-2-2 at the end of a Cul-de-sac right beside the greenbelt with tons of jogging trails. This open and bright home features two living & dining areas, a large kitchen with an island and split bedrooms. The master suite has a ceiling fan and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath features two sinks and a separate over-sized tub and shower. The kids will have plenty of room to play in the large fenced backyard and will enjoy the community pool during the Summer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Special offer: $1495 per mo. with 18 mo. lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have any available units?
8500 Buffalo Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have?
Some of 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Buffalo Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 Buffalo Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

