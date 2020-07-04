8500 Buffalo Creek Drive

Amenities

Very spacious 3-2-2 at the end of a Cul-de-sac right beside the greenbelt with tons of jogging trails. This open and bright home features two living & dining areas, a large kitchen with an island and split bedrooms. The master suite has a ceiling fan and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath features two sinks and a separate over-sized tub and shower. The kids will have plenty of room to play in the large fenced backyard and will enjoy the community pool during the Summer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Special offer: $1495 per mo. with 18 mo. lease.