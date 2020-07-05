833 Santa Rosa Drive

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sendera Ranch. Laminate/carpet flooring, privacy fenced back yard with shed for tenant use. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval - no more than 1 cat or 2 medium sized dogs (up to 40 lbs). No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1525.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.