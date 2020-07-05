All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

833 Santa Rosa Drive

833 Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sendera Ranch. Laminate/carpet flooring, privacy fenced back yard with shed for tenant use. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval - no more than 1 cat or 2 medium sized dogs (up to 40 lbs). No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1525.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have any available units?
833 Santa Rosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 833 Santa Rosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Santa Rosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Santa Rosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Santa Rosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 833 Santa Rosa Drive offers parking.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Santa Rosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Santa Rosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Santa Rosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Santa Rosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Santa Rosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Santa Rosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

