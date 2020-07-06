8324 Ranch Hand Trail

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in EMISD. Carpet & tile flooring throughout, some vinyl in baths, privacy fenced back yard that backs to community greenbelt for extra privacy. Owner may consider 1, possibly 2, smaller dogs with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1425.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.