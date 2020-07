Amenities

Don't miss this great 3-2-2 minutes away from shopping and schools. The kitchen has just been totally renovated with new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Flooring has been updated throughout with new vinyl plank. Open concept living plan features a wood burning fire place and a kitchen that flows into the living room. Hurry because this one won't last long!