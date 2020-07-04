All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8267 Bangor Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

8267 Bangor Dr

8267 Bangor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8267 Bangor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home has been updated and is in Tip-Top shape. Stay warm and cozy with the fam this Winter by the Fireplace. This home will not last on market very long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8267 Bangor Dr have any available units?
8267 Bangor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8267 Bangor Dr have?
Some of 8267 Bangor Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8267 Bangor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8267 Bangor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8267 Bangor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8267 Bangor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8267 Bangor Dr offer parking?
No, 8267 Bangor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8267 Bangor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8267 Bangor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8267 Bangor Dr have a pool?
No, 8267 Bangor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8267 Bangor Dr have accessible units?
No, 8267 Bangor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8267 Bangor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8267 Bangor Dr has units with dishwashers.

