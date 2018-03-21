All apartments in Fort Worth
8228 Delafield Drive

Location

8228 Delafield Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
WELCOME HOME to your remodeled one story, split bedroom floor plan retreat. Backs up to Chisholm Ridge Elementary School with no neighbors behind and completely private. Step inside to your formal dining and living perfect for all your holiday parties. The kitchen is bathed in natural light and ready for entertaining with stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, built in microwave, ample counter space, and oven range. Gather for a peaceful night around the gas fireplace in your casual living area. Find your rest in this private master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Take the short walk to the excellent community amenities including community pools, playground, parks and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8228 Delafield Drive have any available units?
8228 Delafield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8228 Delafield Drive have?
Some of 8228 Delafield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8228 Delafield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8228 Delafield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 Delafield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8228 Delafield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8228 Delafield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8228 Delafield Drive offers parking.
Does 8228 Delafield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8228 Delafield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 Delafield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8228 Delafield Drive has a pool.
Does 8228 Delafield Drive have accessible units?
No, 8228 Delafield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 Delafield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8228 Delafield Drive has units with dishwashers.

