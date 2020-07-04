8221 Deer Bluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub

This is the ONE! Don't miss it. Photos coming soon. This terrific home features a spacious living room and an excellent eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and an island. Excellent floor plan with master bedroom tucked away as a private retreat. Spa-like master bath offers garden tub, separate shower and dual closets! Secondary bedrooms and bath are on the opposite side of the home. Gorgeous laminate wood floor in living area and new carpet are getting installed in all bedrooms and to be completed on July 23rd,2019. Neighborhood playground is an easy walk from the front door. Conveniently located near schools. Shopping and restaurants are nearby.