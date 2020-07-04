All apartments in Fort Worth
8221 Deer Bluff Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:05 AM

8221 Deer Bluff Lane

8221 Deer Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8221 Deer Bluff Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
This is the ONE! Don't miss it. Photos coming soon. This terrific home features a spacious living room and an excellent eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and an island. Excellent floor plan with master bedroom tucked away as a private retreat. Spa-like master bath offers garden tub, separate shower and dual closets! Secondary bedrooms and bath are on the opposite side of the home. Gorgeous laminate wood floor in living area and new carpet are getting installed in all bedrooms and to be completed on July 23rd,2019. Neighborhood playground is an easy walk from the front door. Conveniently located near schools. Shopping and restaurants are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have any available units?
8221 Deer Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have?
Some of 8221 Deer Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Deer Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Deer Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Deer Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Deer Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 Deer Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.

