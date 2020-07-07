8209 Spruce Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Model Home for Lease in Pine Meadows! Absolutely Beautiful Home! - Sandlin's Silverstone model 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath dream home. Located in Keller ISD this 2 story home is move in ready. More than 30K in upgrades and was the model for the builder until March 2020. The master suite has bay windows that offers a wonderful view of the backyard patio and master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The bright open concept is perfect for entertaining, three spacious living areas and a private media room to create your own movie theater experience. The kitchen is a chef's vision with ample granite counters tops, custom cabinets, built in microwave, & a gas stove. Relax in the great room with a rock fireplace or sit outdoors on the covered patio.



If you are not represented by a licensed agent, please contact Glenda Fabregas at (787) 249-5161 or gifr35@yahoo.com



