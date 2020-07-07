All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:17 AM

8209 Spruce Meadows Drive

8209 Spruce Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8209 Spruce Meadows Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Model Home for Lease in Pine Meadows! Absolutely Beautiful Home! - Sandlin's Silverstone model 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath dream home. Located in Keller ISD this 2 story home is move in ready. More than 30K in upgrades and was the model for the builder until March 2020. The master suite has bay windows that offers a wonderful view of the backyard patio and master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The bright open concept is perfect for entertaining, three spacious living areas and a private media room to create your own movie theater experience. The kitchen is a chef's vision with ample granite counters tops, custom cabinets, built in microwave, & a gas stove. Relax in the great room with a rock fireplace or sit outdoors on the covered patio.

If you are not represented by a licensed agent, please contact Glenda Fabregas at (787) 249-5161 or gifr35@yahoo.com

(RLNE5709884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have any available units?
8209 Spruce Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Spruce Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 Spruce Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

