Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Traditional Style Home, with large backyard. Home has been completely updated throughout! New laminate flooring throughout the living areas, and kitchen. Kitchen has brand new built in microwave, and oven range. Freshly carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. Master suite is upstairs and boasts a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. 2 living areas downstairs, equipped with a fireplace on one side, and opening to the kitchen perfect for entertaining! No pets. No exceptions.