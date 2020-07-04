8104 Tanner Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful newly built unit is ready for you August 1, 2019. Wonderfully located near Lockheed, downtown FW, Joint Naval Air Station with easy access to Interstates 30 and 820. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. EVERYTHING IN THE UNIT IS NEW! Granite counters throughout, blinds, disposal, stainless steel appliances, heavy duty vinyl plank flooring in high traffic areas, stand up shower in master and tub shower combo in guest bathroom both with ceramic and glass tile accents. $50 APPLICATION FEE, per applicant over age 18, MUST BE PAID PRIOR TO RUNNING PAPERWORK. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. No aggressive breeds. Email questions to the agent.