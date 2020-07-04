All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8104 Tanner Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful newly built unit is ready for you August 1, 2019. Wonderfully located near Lockheed, downtown FW, Joint Naval Air Station with easy access to Interstates 30 and 820. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. EVERYTHING IN THE UNIT IS NEW! Granite counters throughout, blinds, disposal, stainless steel appliances, heavy duty vinyl plank flooring in high traffic areas, stand up shower in master and tub shower combo in guest bathroom both with ceramic and glass tile accents. $50 APPLICATION FEE, per applicant over age 18, MUST BE PAID PRIOR TO RUNNING PAPERWORK. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. No aggressive breeds. Email questions to the agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8104 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8104 Tanner Avenue have?
Some of 8104 Tanner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Tanner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Tanner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8104 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8104 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8104 Tanner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 Tanner Avenue has units with dishwashers.

