Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
809 Galveston
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:34 AM

809 Galveston

809 Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Galveston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Coming late 2020, The 809 by COVILLA is co-living 2.0. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Medical District near South Main and West Rosedale, just steps from all of the world-class medical facilities in the vibrant Near Southside. The 809 offers you ease of living. With all-in pricing that gives you access to the co-living & co-working spaces, included utilities and wifi, free laundry access, and weekly cleaning of the public spaces, we have taken the pain out of co-living while leaving you the positives. Enjoy the expansive shared spaces when you want, while knowing you can always get that ‘me’ time in your own unit. Hold your place in the queue by expressing interest today. Are you in? Find us on Google.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Galveston have any available units?
809 Galveston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Galveston have?
Some of 809 Galveston's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Galveston currently offering any rent specials?
809 Galveston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Galveston pet-friendly?
No, 809 Galveston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 809 Galveston offer parking?
Yes, 809 Galveston offers parking.
Does 809 Galveston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Galveston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Galveston have a pool?
No, 809 Galveston does not have a pool.
Does 809 Galveston have accessible units?
No, 809 Galveston does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Galveston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Galveston has units with dishwashers.

