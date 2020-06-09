809 Galveston

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Coming late 2020, The 809 by COVILLA is co-living 2.0. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Medical District near South Main and West Rosedale, just steps from all of the world-class medical facilities in the vibrant Near Southside. The 809 offers you ease of living. With all-in pricing that gives you access to the co-living & co-working spaces, included utilities and wifi, free laundry access, and weekly cleaning of the public spaces, we have taken the pain out of co-living while leaving you the positives. Enjoy the expansive shared spaces when you want, while knowing you can always get that ‘me’ time in your own unit. Hold your place in the queue by expressing interest today. Are you in? Find us on Google.