Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well kept home in the Keller ISD and in walking distance to schools K-12. New ceramic tile in the kitchen, laundry room, and second bathroom. New carpet in the bedrooms and closets. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Covered patio in the back yard.