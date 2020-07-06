All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8029 Black Sumac Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8029 Black Sumac Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8029 Black Sumac Dr

8029 Black Sumac Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8029 Black Sumac Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
EMISD. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! This energy efficient home sports 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3,048 sq. ft. This home offers 11' sloped ceilings in the kitchen with 42 in cabinets & beautiful granite counter tops. The over-sized family room features a gas fireplace with gas start. A tankless hot water heater adds to the energy efficiency. Beautiful wood floors flow through the entry, dining room, family room & kitchen. In addition, the home has a covered patio, sprinkler system & 4 foot garage extension. A Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Playground & Private Lake-Pond make this Creekwood Subdivision a great place to call home. Refrigerator furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have any available units?
8029 Black Sumac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have?
Some of 8029 Black Sumac Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8029 Black Sumac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8029 Black Sumac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 Black Sumac Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8029 Black Sumac Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8029 Black Sumac Dr offers parking.
Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 Black Sumac Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8029 Black Sumac Dr has a pool.
Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have accessible units?
No, 8029 Black Sumac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 Black Sumac Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8029 Black Sumac Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University