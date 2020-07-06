8029 Black Sumac Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

EMISD. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! This energy efficient home sports 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3,048 sq. ft. This home offers 11' sloped ceilings in the kitchen with 42 in cabinets & beautiful granite counter tops. The over-sized family room features a gas fireplace with gas start. A tankless hot water heater adds to the energy efficiency. Beautiful wood floors flow through the entry, dining room, family room & kitchen. In addition, the home has a covered patio, sprinkler system & 4 foot garage extension. A Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Playground & Private Lake-Pond make this Creekwood Subdivision a great place to call home. Refrigerator furnished.