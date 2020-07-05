8008 Jolie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING, renovated, 1 story home located in the highly sought after KELLER ISD. 3 bedroom, with 4th flex room that can be a 4th bedroom, playroom, office or craft room. The home boasts a beautiful renovated, eat in kitchen with great cabinet and counter space. Also new, wood like tile floors throughout the home. A washer and dryer is included. It's all about LOCATION...and this home has the right location! Close to I 35, near shopping and entertainment. This house is definitely a place to call home!