All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8008 Jolie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8008 Jolie Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:20 AM

8008 Jolie Drive

8008 Jolie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8008 Jolie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING, renovated, 1 story home located in the highly sought after KELLER ISD. 3 bedroom, with 4th flex room that can be a 4th bedroom, playroom, office or craft room. The home boasts a beautiful renovated, eat in kitchen with great cabinet and counter space. Also new, wood like tile floors throughout the home. A washer and dryer is included. It's all about LOCATION...and this home has the right location! Close to I 35, near shopping and entertainment. This house is definitely a place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Jolie Drive have any available units?
8008 Jolie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Jolie Drive have?
Some of 8008 Jolie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Jolie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Jolie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Jolie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Jolie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8008 Jolie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Jolie Drive offers parking.
Does 8008 Jolie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 Jolie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Jolie Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Jolie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Jolie Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Jolie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Jolie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Jolie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University