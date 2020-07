Amenities

Move in Ready Two Story Duplex Near Downtown Ft Worth!

4Bdrm (3 upstairs 1 down) 2 full Baths. Laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor and carpeting in all the upstairs bedrooms. Plenty of windows equals tons of natural lighting. Range/Oven and dishwasher included! Fenced backyard. Nearby schools, dining and shopping. Pets considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.