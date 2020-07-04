8007 Marydean Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome built in 2018. Fabulous Interiors Include Granite Countertops, White Cabinetry and Wood Plank Flooring. Nestled to the west of downtown Fort Worth, the Western Hills and Ridglea neighborhoods offer residents access to big-city amenities while providing numerous ideal green spaces. Effortless access to I-30 and I-820 makes it simple to navigate around the DFW metroplex.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2018



Deposits: $1,350.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.