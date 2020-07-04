All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8007 Marydean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8007 Marydean Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:51 PM

8007 Marydean Avenue

8007 Marydean Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8007 Marydean Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome built in 2018. Fabulous Interiors Include Granite Countertops, White Cabinetry and Wood Plank Flooring. Nestled to the west of downtown Fort Worth, the Western Hills and Ridglea neighborhoods offer residents access to big-city amenities while providing numerous ideal green spaces. Effortless access to I-30 and I-820 makes it simple to navigate around the DFW metroplex.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,350.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have any available units?
8007 Marydean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8007 Marydean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Marydean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Marydean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Marydean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue offer parking?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have a pool?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8007 Marydean Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University