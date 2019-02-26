800 Coppin Drive

Amenities
Beautiful well maintained home. Walk into this lovely home that offers 2 living areas, formal dinning, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and office. Fabulous island kitchen that features granite counters, stainless appliances with abundances of cabinets. Second living area is located upstairs could be used as a game room or playroom. Master features 2 walk in closets, Jacuzzi, walk in shower and double vanity. Relax by your wood burning fire place on a cold night. Walk out your back into a huge backyard that looks off into beautiful trees. Easy access to I-820 and I-30.