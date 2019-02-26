800 Coppin Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home. Walk into this lovely home that offers 2 living areas, formal dinning, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and office. Fabulous island kitchen that features granite counters, stainless appliances with abundances of cabinets. Second living area is located upstairs could be used as a game room or playroom. Master features 2 walk in closets, Jacuzzi, walk in shower and double vanity. Relax by your wood burning fire place on a cold night. Walk out your back into a huge backyard that looks off into beautiful trees. Easy access to I-820 and I-30.