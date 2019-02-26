All apartments in Fort Worth
800 Coppin Drive

800 Coppin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Coppin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained home. Walk into this lovely home that offers 2 living areas, formal dinning, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and office. Fabulous island kitchen that features granite counters, stainless appliances with abundances of cabinets. Second living area is located upstairs could be used as a game room or playroom. Master features 2 walk in closets, Jacuzzi, walk in shower and double vanity. Relax by your wood burning fire place on a cold night. Walk out your back into a huge backyard that looks off into beautiful trees. Easy access to I-820 and I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Coppin Drive have any available units?
800 Coppin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Coppin Drive have?
Some of 800 Coppin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Coppin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Coppin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Coppin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Coppin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 800 Coppin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Coppin Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Coppin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Coppin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Coppin Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Coppin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Coppin Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Coppin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Coppin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Coppin Drive has units with dishwashers.

