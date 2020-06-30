7912 Cedar Lake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2 baths and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint, Wood floor everywhere except tiles in wet areas. Home has new roof. Great layout with master bedroom isolated from other rooms. House have vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in all rooms and living area. Home has gas line available in Kitchen. Seller will compensate Buyer to get Granite installed in Kitchen with reasonable offer.

Also available to rent for $1500 per Month. Tenant must not have any eviction in last 5 years. BAC 35%