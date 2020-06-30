All apartments in Fort Worth
7912 Cedar Lake Lane
7912 Cedar Lake Lane

7912 Cedar Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Cedar Lake Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2 baths and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint, Wood floor everywhere except tiles in wet areas. Home has new roof. Great layout with master bedroom isolated from other rooms. House have vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in all rooms and living area. Home has gas line available in Kitchen. Seller will compensate Buyer to get Granite installed in Kitchen with reasonable offer.
Also available to rent for $1500 per Month. Tenant must not have any eviction in last 5 years. BAC 35%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have any available units?
7912 Cedar Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have?
Some of 7912 Cedar Lake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Cedar Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Cedar Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Cedar Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Cedar Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 Cedar Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

