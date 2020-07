Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ready for new tenants. Open concept one story home with appliances, an enormous pantry, breakfast bar, 2 inch blinds throughout, solar screens, walk in closets, and much more. Home has been very well maintained and clean.