Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7816 Rogue River Trail

7816 Rogue River Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Rogue River Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for Move-IN ~ Apply Today~

Newly Updated home at a PERFECT Location.

Featuring: Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, Large Master Bath & more!!

Stainless steel dishwasher, range, and microwave
Spacious kitchen with functional island and pantry.
Wood kitchen cabinetry
Large dining area
Attractive tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms

High-end custom painting throughout
Light and airy high ceilings
Lustrous wood laminate floors
Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms
Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace

Luxurious master bath with double sinks, Walk-in shower and Garden Tub.
Large walk-in master closet
Full-sized second bathroom with large mirror
Second and third bedrooms have full-sized closets and shelving
Laundry area included full size washer and dryer connection.

Mature tree in front and back yards provide plenty of shade.
Fully fenced back yard for privacy and enjoyment your own yard.

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Keeping you happy in your home.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Rogue River Trail have any available units?
7816 Rogue River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7816 Rogue River Trail have?
Some of 7816 Rogue River Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 Rogue River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Rogue River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Rogue River Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Rogue River Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Rogue River Trail offer parking?
No, 7816 Rogue River Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Rogue River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7816 Rogue River Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Rogue River Trail have a pool?
No, 7816 Rogue River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Rogue River Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 7816 Rogue River Trail has accessible units.
Does 7816 Rogue River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7816 Rogue River Trail has units with dishwashers.

