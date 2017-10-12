7816 Rogue River Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for Move-IN ~ Apply Today~



Newly Updated home at a PERFECT Location.



Featuring: Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, Large Master Bath & more!!



Stainless steel dishwasher, range, and microwave

Spacious kitchen with functional island and pantry.

Wood kitchen cabinetry

Large dining area

Attractive tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms



High-end custom painting throughout

Light and airy high ceilings

Lustrous wood laminate floors

Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms

Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace



Luxurious master bath with double sinks, Walk-in shower and Garden Tub.

Large walk-in master closet

Full-sized second bathroom with large mirror

Second and third bedrooms have full-sized closets and shelving

Laundry area included full size washer and dryer connection.



Mature tree in front and back yards provide plenty of shade.

Fully fenced back yard for privacy and enjoyment your own yard.



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Keeping you happy in your home.



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Fort Worth, TX 76106



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.