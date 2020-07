Amenities

Charming recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is *MOVE IN READY* and located in a desirable neighborhood of Fort Worth, close to I-30. Fresh paint, with new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Well cared for home and waiting just for you. Fenced yard great for entertaining. Masters bedroom boost his and her closet with dual vanities. *One cat or Dog Weighing less then 30 LBS type of dog subject to approval by landlord.