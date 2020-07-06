7721 Berrenda Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT 1 STORY 3-2-2 in FORT WORTH & KELLER ISD with COMMUNITY POOL,PARK & PLAYGROUND!*Lrg tiled Gourmet Kitchen with Granite CT,Island,Fridge,loads of cabinet-counter space,deep under mount SS Sink,Water Softener,smooth top elec range,B-I Microwave & nice sized Pantry*Bright tiled Dining,spacious Living with corner W-B Firepl & wood look tile floors including down hall*Over sized Bedrooms all with big W-I Closets+NEW CARPET MAY 2019*Lrg Master with Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 Sink vanity & W-I Closet with shelving*Lrg Fenced bkyrd,open Patio & more!*Excellent location near I-35 with a quick commute to downtown Fort Worth or Alliance Gateway with plenty of Shopping,Dining & Entertainment nearby