7721 Berrenda Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:38 AM

7721 Berrenda Drive

7721 Berrenda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7721 Berrenda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT 1 STORY 3-2-2 in FORT WORTH & KELLER ISD with COMMUNITY POOL,PARK & PLAYGROUND!*Lrg tiled Gourmet Kitchen with Granite CT,Island,Fridge,loads of cabinet-counter space,deep under mount SS Sink,Water Softener,smooth top elec range,B-I Microwave & nice sized Pantry*Bright tiled Dining,spacious Living with corner W-B Firepl & wood look tile floors including down hall*Over sized Bedrooms all with big W-I Closets+NEW CARPET MAY 2019*Lrg Master with Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 Sink vanity & W-I Closet with shelving*Lrg Fenced bkyrd,open Patio & more!*Excellent location near I-35 with a quick commute to downtown Fort Worth or Alliance Gateway with plenty of Shopping,Dining & Entertainment nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Berrenda Drive have any available units?
7721 Berrenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Berrenda Drive have?
Some of 7721 Berrenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Berrenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Berrenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Berrenda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7721 Berrenda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7721 Berrenda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Berrenda Drive offers parking.
Does 7721 Berrenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Berrenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Berrenda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7721 Berrenda Drive has a pool.
Does 7721 Berrenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 7721 Berrenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Berrenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 Berrenda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

