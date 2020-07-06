765 River Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!! It’s easy to fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, move in ready home located in the River Gardens addition subdivision. This home features a nice open floorplan with a big galley style kitchen that overlooks both the kitchen and separate dining room areas, beautiful laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures throughout the home. The master bath en-suite has a big garden tub with separate walk in shower, double vanity sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Just a few minutes away from Trinity Trails, five minutes from the Naval Air Station and eight minutes away from Sundance Square this home has it all!