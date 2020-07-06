All apartments in Fort Worth
765 River Hill Lane
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:52 AM

765 River Hill Lane

765 River Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

765 River Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!! It’s easy to fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, move in ready home located in the River Gardens addition subdivision. This home features a nice open floorplan with a big galley style kitchen that overlooks both the kitchen and separate dining room areas, beautiful laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures throughout the home. The master bath en-suite has a big garden tub with separate walk in shower, double vanity sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Just a few minutes away from Trinity Trails, five minutes from the Naval Air Station and eight minutes away from Sundance Square this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 River Hill Lane have any available units?
765 River Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 River Hill Lane have?
Some of 765 River Hill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 River Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
765 River Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 River Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 765 River Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 765 River Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 765 River Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 765 River Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 River Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 River Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 765 River Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 765 River Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 765 River Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 765 River Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 River Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

