Fort Worth, TX
7628 Indigo Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7628 Indigo Ridge Drive

7628 Indigo Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Indigo Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
IMMACULATE home backs to fields of sunflowers! EXCELLENT location near Alliance Town Center,Presidio Village shopping,dining.15 minutes to downtown FW!Newer carpet,newer paint,newer ceiling fans.Large living with fireplace,breakfast nook in huge kitchen,tons of cabinets and storage and formal living or dining.Master bedroom has HUGE walk in closet, garden tub,separate shower.SPACIOUS rooms and huge upstairs living room!Stainless steel appliances INCLUDING refrigerator!Great community near walking trails,basketball court.Security system on home,tenant pays monitoring.Large shed in back yard for storage also.Location,superb home,make this one yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have any available units?
7628 Indigo Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Indigo Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

