7628 Indigo Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

IMMACULATE home backs to fields of sunflowers! EXCELLENT location near Alliance Town Center,Presidio Village shopping,dining.15 minutes to downtown FW!Newer carpet,newer paint,newer ceiling fans.Large living with fireplace,breakfast nook in huge kitchen,tons of cabinets and storage and formal living or dining.Master bedroom has HUGE walk in closet, garden tub,separate shower.SPACIOUS rooms and huge upstairs living room!Stainless steel appliances INCLUDING refrigerator!Great community near walking trails,basketball court.Security system on home,tenant pays monitoring.Large shed in back yard for storage also.Location,superb home,make this one yours!