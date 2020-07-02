7613 Vdali Court

Amenities

Super private location right above Lake Worth and Malaga Park. This was and could be a 3 bedroom or 2 with office. Versatile floorplan. On over an acre, there is room for your pets in the fenced area. There is no central heat & air, rather new window HVAC units that will be installed prior to move in. A current credit report for each person over 18 is to be supplied. Deposit is $1250. Feel free to email, text or call for application to be faxed or emailed. One year minimum. Great opportunity to live near the lake and get to know the area for yourselves. Very friendly people & great amenities. Tenant agrees to purchase & maintain renter's insurance. Please verify all information here-within. Owner-Agent