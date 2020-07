Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A beautiful property in an established neighborhood with community spirit! Great schools nearby. Convenient access to both I30 and 820. Spacious, efficient layout feels much larger than it is. Master bath completely redone, all custom! Huge closets, skylights, and hard floors throughout. Large heavily treed backyard is great for nights out on the porch with friends or family. Come check it out!