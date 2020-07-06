All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7513 Ederville Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7513 Ederville Rd
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:49 PM

7513 Ederville Rd

7513 Ederville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7513 Ederville Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, attch garage, privt fenced yard - Property Id: 173766

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath Duplex. Built in 2006-very fresh and new! Attached Garage, private fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry room on first floor, quiet neighborhood. Lush brand new carpets, fresh paint, walk-in closets. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and family room, carpets in all bedrooms. Dishwasher, Stove and oven, garbage disposal, breakfast bar. Central Air. Near shopping and day care. Pets ok with pet agreement. $1350/month. 1 year lease. Available. Call Hank at 817-859-1086 or 682-321-0909.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173766p
Property Id 173766

(RLNE5287672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Ederville Rd have any available units?
7513 Ederville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7513 Ederville Rd have?
Some of 7513 Ederville Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Ederville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Ederville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Ederville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Ederville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Ederville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7513 Ederville Rd offers parking.
Does 7513 Ederville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Ederville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Ederville Rd have a pool?
No, 7513 Ederville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Ederville Rd have accessible units?
No, 7513 Ederville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Ederville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7513 Ederville Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University