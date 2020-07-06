7513 Ederville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, attch garage, privt fenced yard - Property Id: 173766



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath Duplex. Built in 2006-very fresh and new! Attached Garage, private fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry room on first floor, quiet neighborhood. Lush brand new carpets, fresh paint, walk-in closets. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and family room, carpets in all bedrooms. Dishwasher, Stove and oven, garbage disposal, breakfast bar. Central Air. Near shopping and day care. Pets ok with pet agreement. $1350/month. 1 year lease. Available. Call Hank at 817-859-1086 or 682-321-0909.

