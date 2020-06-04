All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:22 AM

7508 Trotter Ct

7508 Trotter Court · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Trotter Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family in Southwest Ft. Worth - This single story home sits on a corner lot and has a covered patio. It just got new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with a fireplace in the back living area. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. No inside smoking and no housing accepted. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4915242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Trotter Ct have any available units?
7508 Trotter Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Trotter Ct have?
Some of 7508 Trotter Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Trotter Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Trotter Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Trotter Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7508 Trotter Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7508 Trotter Ct offer parking?
No, 7508 Trotter Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7508 Trotter Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 Trotter Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Trotter Ct have a pool?
No, 7508 Trotter Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Trotter Ct have accessible units?
No, 7508 Trotter Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Trotter Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 Trotter Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

