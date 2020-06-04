7508 Trotter Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family in Southwest Ft. Worth - This single story home sits on a corner lot and has a covered patio. It just got new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with a fireplace in the back living area. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. No inside smoking and no housing accepted. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4915242)