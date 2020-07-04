7505 Errandale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great 3BR 2 bath with open floor plan. Available to show beginning Saturday July 13th! Large living room opens to great kitchen and large dining room. Island kitchen has lots of cabinets, countertop space and walk in pantry, granite! Split bedrooms, master bedroom has walk in closet, two sinks, garden tub and shower. Large backyard, covered porch, full sprinklers, security, good energy efficiency! EMSISD and convenient to shopping, restaurants, downtown Fort Worth, Lockheed Martin, and minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake.