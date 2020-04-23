All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7426 Wind Chime Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7426 Wind Chime Dr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:04 AM

7426 Wind Chime Dr

7426 Wind Chime Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7426 Wind Chime Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$1,595 - NEWLY REMODELED - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Townhome in highly desirable Candleridge neighborhood within walking distance of schools, park, and shopping. Close to everything. Cozy fireplace, enclosed patio area, large shower in master bath, ceiling fans. Must see to appreciate! Extensive background check/credit report required with non-refundable application fee. CONTACT US FOR APPLICATION. EMAIL kylejaber@gmail.com or call 817-983-3600 - DO NOT USE APPLICATION LINK ON THIS POSTING. Not set up for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have any available units?
7426 Wind Chime Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have?
Some of 7426 Wind Chime Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 Wind Chime Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7426 Wind Chime Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 Wind Chime Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7426 Wind Chime Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7426 Wind Chime Dr offers parking.
Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7426 Wind Chime Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have a pool?
No, 7426 Wind Chime Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have accessible units?
No, 7426 Wind Chime Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 Wind Chime Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7426 Wind Chime Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University