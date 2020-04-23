7426 Wind Chime Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

$1,595 - NEWLY REMODELED - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Townhome in highly desirable Candleridge neighborhood within walking distance of schools, park, and shopping. Close to everything. Cozy fireplace, enclosed patio area, large shower in master bath, ceiling fans. Must see to appreciate! Extensive background check/credit report required with non-refundable application fee. CONTACT US FOR APPLICATION. EMAIL kylejaber@gmail.com or call 817-983-3600 - DO NOT USE APPLICATION LINK ON THIS POSTING. Not set up for Section 8.