7405 Buttonwood

Nice single story home in Keller ISD - One story home off of Basswood and Buttonwood. The home has updated plank flooring in the living areas and there is carpet in the bedrooms. The living room comes with a fireplace and there is a dining room at the front of the home.There is a built in microwave in the kitchen. There is a patio on back and good sized, fenced yard. All electric. Garage door opener. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Keller ISD. Tenant just moved so few repairs in process of cleanup of yard.



