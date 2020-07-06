All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7405 Buttonwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7405 Buttonwood
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:13 AM

7405 Buttonwood

7405 Buttonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7405 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice single story home in Keller ISD - One story home off of Basswood and Buttonwood. The home has updated plank flooring in the living areas and there is carpet in the bedrooms. The living room comes with a fireplace and there is a dining room at the front of the home.There is a built in microwave in the kitchen. There is a patio on back and good sized, fenced yard. All electric. Garage door opener. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Keller ISD. Tenant just moved so few repairs in process of cleanup of yard.

(RLNE3371131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Buttonwood have any available units?
7405 Buttonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Buttonwood have?
Some of 7405 Buttonwood's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Buttonwood currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Buttonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Buttonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Buttonwood is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Buttonwood offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Buttonwood offers parking.
Does 7405 Buttonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Buttonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Buttonwood have a pool?
No, 7405 Buttonwood does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Buttonwood have accessible units?
No, 7405 Buttonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Buttonwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Buttonwood does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University