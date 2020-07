Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom, One Car Garage is located in Crestwood and offers a HUGE Privacy Fenced Backyard. Home features HARDWOOD Floors, Neutral Paint, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stacked Washer and Dryer. Easy access to Downtown, 7th Street, The Museum District, Entertainment, and Restaurants. Close to schools, bike trails, and jogging trails. NO PETS no matter how cute they are!