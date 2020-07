Amenities

MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME LOCATED IN SW FT. WORTH! Freshly painted and new carpet throughout -Keep warm by the fireplace in the living room, kitchen has nice counter-tops with beautiful wood cabinets -plenty of storage space! This is a must see!-Pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - one small pet under 30 pounds - $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER- Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED