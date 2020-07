Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 in Creekwood Addition. Fantastic floorplan with split bedrooms and a sitting area in the master bedroom. Nice, warm colors throughout home. All rooms are spacious with natural light. Located in desirable Eagle Mountain - Saginaw ISD all nestled in a great established neighborhood with community pool, park and walking paths. Won't last long!