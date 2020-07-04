All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 Nelson Place

Location

724 Nelson Place, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Nice traditional home in a great neighborhood. Part of garage converted into a media room. Large living room area with fireplace. New carpet and fresh paint. Must see! 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Nelson Place have any available units?
724 Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Nelson Place have?
Some of 724 Nelson Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
724 Nelson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Nelson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Nelson Place is pet friendly.
Does 724 Nelson Place offer parking?
Yes, 724 Nelson Place offers parking.
Does 724 Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Nelson Place have a pool?
No, 724 Nelson Place does not have a pool.
Does 724 Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 724 Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Nelson Place has units with dishwashers.

