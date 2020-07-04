724 Nelson Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room carpet

Nice traditional home in a great neighborhood. Part of garage converted into a media room. Large living room area with fireplace. New carpet and fresh paint. Must see! 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case.