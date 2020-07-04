7229 Silver City Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 home, with a 1-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has a bar top, plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a dual sinks and a garden tub! Fenced backyard with a covered patio! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

Qualified tenant to receive the 1st full month free on a 13 month lease if moved in by 09/21/18!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.