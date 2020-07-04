All apartments in Fort Worth
7229 Silver City Drive

7229 Silver City Drive
Location

7229 Silver City Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 home, with a 1-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has a bar top, plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a dual sinks and a garden tub! Fenced backyard with a covered patio! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st full month free on a 13 month lease if moved in by 09/21/18!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 Silver City Drive have any available units?
7229 Silver City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7229 Silver City Drive have?
Some of 7229 Silver City Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7229 Silver City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7229 Silver City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 Silver City Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7229 Silver City Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7229 Silver City Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7229 Silver City Drive offers parking.
Does 7229 Silver City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 Silver City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 Silver City Drive have a pool?
No, 7229 Silver City Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7229 Silver City Drive have accessible units?
No, 7229 Silver City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 Silver City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 Silver City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

