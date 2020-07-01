7225 Wagonwheel Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

**COMING SOON** Fort Worth: Large 3 bedroom in Crowley ISD - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1115558?source=marketing



7225 Wagonwheel features a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The flow from living room, dining room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining and makes the living space feel bright and spacious. Dining area opens onto a concrete patio and low maintenance backyard. There is a half bath downstairs for guests.



Master bedroom and en suite bathroom are located downstairs. The master bath has dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Lots of windows give this bedroom great natural light. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, as well as a large storage closet or small office. Upstairs bathroom has a shower over tub with a two car attached garage.



Near Sycamore Elementary, Wedgwood Middle & South Hills High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



