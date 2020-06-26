All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 Davis

720 E Davis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

720 E Davis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
West Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
720 Davis Available 03/15/19 Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home with a Huge Back Yard. Don't Miss Out! - Welcome home to this brand new 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a huge yard and extended driveway, covered patio and beautiful porch! Features open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, dark wood cabinets, kitchen island, decorative lighting, deep kitchen sink, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets! The restrooms boasts upgraded backsplash and granite countertops! This house is full of natural light and energy efficient windows. Move in ready. Won't last long!

Contact us today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by JP and Associates REALTORS

(RLNE4597874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Davis have any available units?
720 Davis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Davis have?
Some of 720 Davis's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Davis currently offering any rent specials?
720 Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Davis pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Davis is pet friendly.
Does 720 Davis offer parking?
Yes, 720 Davis offers parking.
Does 720 Davis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Davis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Davis have a pool?
No, 720 Davis does not have a pool.
Does 720 Davis have accessible units?
No, 720 Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Davis have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Davis does not have units with dishwashers.

