Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

720 Davis Available 03/15/19 Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home with a Huge Back Yard. Don't Miss Out! - Welcome home to this brand new 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a huge yard and extended driveway, covered patio and beautiful porch! Features open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, dark wood cabinets, kitchen island, decorative lighting, deep kitchen sink, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets! The restrooms boasts upgraded backsplash and granite countertops! This house is full of natural light and energy efficient windows. Move in ready. Won't last long!



