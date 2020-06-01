All apartments in Fort Worth
716 W Broadus Ave.
716 W Broadus Ave.

716 West Broadus Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 West Broadus Street, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Hubbard Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
716 W. Broadus Ave., Ft. Worth (S-Side) - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in South-Side Ft. Worth, near Seminary & Hemphill, which has been completely updated with a new roof, new paint inside & out, new flooring throughout, new hardware & fixtures, and comes with an Electric Range, Washer & Dryer hookups, Central Heat & AC, covered parking and a storage shed in the large back yard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

