Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Burleson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



Need at least 2 weeks for current tenant to move out.



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780