7125 Ninth Hole Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Lake Country Villas, Newly constructed state of the art two-story townhouse located in an exquisite secured gated community near Eagle Mountain lake.Open concept layout with lovely hardwood floors throughout, contemporary tile in bathrooms.Luxurious kitchen boasts high quality brown shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, modern tile backsplash, stylish quartz countertops along with stainless steel appliances to include: wine fridge,glass stove top, oven, dishwasher & microwave.Substantial sized matching quartz kitchen island with counter height seating perfect for family gatherings.Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in living room offering a stunning view with a built in electric in wall fireplace.