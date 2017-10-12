All apartments in Fort Worth
7125 Ninth Hole Drive

Location

7125 Ninth Hole Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Lake Country Villas, Newly constructed state of the art two-story townhouse located in an exquisite secured gated community near Eagle Mountain lake.Open concept layout with lovely hardwood floors throughout, contemporary tile in bathrooms.Luxurious kitchen boasts high quality brown shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, modern tile backsplash, stylish quartz countertops along with stainless steel appliances to include: wine fridge,glass stove top, oven, dishwasher & microwave.Substantial sized matching quartz kitchen island with counter height seating perfect for family gatherings.Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in living room offering a stunning view with a built in electric in wall fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have any available units?
7125 Ninth Hole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have?
Some of 7125 Ninth Hole Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Ninth Hole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Ninth Hole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Ninth Hole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive offers parking.
Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have a pool?
No, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have accessible units?
No, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Ninth Hole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 Ninth Hole Drive has units with dishwashers.

