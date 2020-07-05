All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7108 Frenton Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7108 Frenton Terrace
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

7108 Frenton Terrace

7108 Frenton Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7108 Frenton Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
Upgraded Elevation open 2 story floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms complete with a spacious game room! Gather with ease as the spacious open floor plan lends itself to entertaining with the kitchen open directly to the family room, breakfast room & the formal dining room. Large Master suite boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Backyard with covered and extended patio is the perfect addition to this amazing home. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, just a short drive to airports & downtown, property is in a great location. Community amenities include: Community Pool, Greenbelt, Clubhouse, Walking, Jogging Trails, a Park, Playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Frenton Terrace have any available units?
7108 Frenton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Frenton Terrace have?
Some of 7108 Frenton Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Frenton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Frenton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Frenton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Frenton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7108 Frenton Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Frenton Terrace offers parking.
Does 7108 Frenton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Frenton Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Frenton Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7108 Frenton Terrace has a pool.
Does 7108 Frenton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7108 Frenton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Frenton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Frenton Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University