7108 Frenton Terrace

Upgraded Elevation open 2 story floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms complete with a spacious game room! Gather with ease as the spacious open floor plan lends itself to entertaining with the kitchen open directly to the family room, breakfast room & the formal dining room. Large Master suite boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Backyard with covered and extended patio is the perfect addition to this amazing home. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, just a short drive to airports & downtown, property is in a great location. Community amenities include: Community Pool, Greenbelt, Clubhouse, Walking, Jogging Trails, a Park, Playgrounds.