Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and back of the home with a small covered entry way and a back non-covered porch as well. The interior of the home offers plenty of space in side with hardwood floors through out the home and carpet in the bedrooms. It has updated vinyl plank flooring, carpet, light fixtures, ceiling fans, etc. property is located close to plenty of schools, shopping.