708 Middleglen Court

Beautifully maintained home with new wood flooring in living and bed rooms. Open floor plan with plenty of room. Lovely crown molding and ceiling fans throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Nice size island, built in microwave, smooth top stove, and big pantry too! Large master suite includes a sitting area by the bay window, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms have a bath between them for easy access and both have wide closets for plenty of storage. Separate utility room. Covered front porch. Covered patio in privacy fenced backyard. Full sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy. 287 & I-35W. Close to great shopping and restaurants in the Alliance corridor!