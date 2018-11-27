All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 708 Middleglen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
708 Middleglen Court
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:03 AM

708 Middleglen Court

708 Middleglen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 Middleglen Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained home with new wood flooring in living and bed rooms. Open floor plan with plenty of room. Lovely crown molding and ceiling fans throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Nice size island, built in microwave, smooth top stove, and big pantry too! Large master suite includes a sitting area by the bay window, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms have a bath between them for easy access and both have wide closets for plenty of storage. Separate utility room. Covered front porch. Covered patio in privacy fenced backyard. Full sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy. 287 & I-35W. Close to great shopping and restaurants in the Alliance corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Middleglen Court have any available units?
708 Middleglen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Middleglen Court have?
Some of 708 Middleglen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Middleglen Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Middleglen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Middleglen Court pet-friendly?
No, 708 Middleglen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 708 Middleglen Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Middleglen Court offers parking.
Does 708 Middleglen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Middleglen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Middleglen Court have a pool?
Yes, 708 Middleglen Court has a pool.
Does 708 Middleglen Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Middleglen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Middleglen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Middleglen Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University