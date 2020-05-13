All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 705 Poncho Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
705 Poncho Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:17 PM

705 Poncho Lane

705 Poncho Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 Poncho Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Nice 3-2-2 in Haslet! - Nice 3-2-2 located in master-planned community of Sendera Ranch. This wonderful home offers big living area, spacious master bedroom , walk-in closet, built-in shelves in utility room. Light and bright home with lots of windows. Backyard is huge and very relaxing. Minutes to 24-hour Amazon Fulfillment Center, Michaels Distribution Center, and JCPenney Logistics Center etc. Close to shopping malls and schools.Pet Friendly, Size of Dog will be decided on a case by case basis.

Sendera Ranch HOA is a 3,000 acre, three-time Grand Award winning community. In addition to several community events such as movie nights through the year, it features an amenity center complex including a large pool with beach style entrance, a spray park for kids, a covered gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue grills, cabana with restrooms and baby changing stations, a basketball half-court, playground, roller-hockey rink, sports field, and a scenic lake with waterfall and spacious walkways. The Sendera Ranch development also features additional amenity centers, miles of paved hiking and biking trails and over 200 acres of lush greenbelts, ball fields and playgrounds.

(RLNE5454574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Poncho Lane have any available units?
705 Poncho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Poncho Lane have?
Some of 705 Poncho Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Poncho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Poncho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Poncho Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Poncho Lane is pet friendly.
Does 705 Poncho Lane offer parking?
No, 705 Poncho Lane does not offer parking.
Does 705 Poncho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Poncho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Poncho Lane have a pool?
Yes, 705 Poncho Lane has a pool.
Does 705 Poncho Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Poncho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Poncho Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Poncho Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University