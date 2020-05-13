705 Poncho Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool bbq/grill

Nice 3-2-2 in Haslet! - Nice 3-2-2 located in master-planned community of Sendera Ranch. This wonderful home offers big living area, spacious master bedroom , walk-in closet, built-in shelves in utility room. Light and bright home with lots of windows. Backyard is huge and very relaxing. Minutes to 24-hour Amazon Fulfillment Center, Michaels Distribution Center, and JCPenney Logistics Center etc. Close to shopping malls and schools.Pet Friendly, Size of Dog will be decided on a case by case basis.



Sendera Ranch HOA is a 3,000 acre, three-time Grand Award winning community. In addition to several community events such as movie nights through the year, it features an amenity center complex including a large pool with beach style entrance, a spray park for kids, a covered gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue grills, cabana with restrooms and baby changing stations, a basketball half-court, playground, roller-hockey rink, sports field, and a scenic lake with waterfall and spacious walkways. The Sendera Ranch development also features additional amenity centers, miles of paved hiking and biking trails and over 200 acres of lush greenbelts, ball fields and playgrounds.



(RLNE5454574)