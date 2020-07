Amenities

A must see 3-2-2, Enjoy this floor plan with wood burning fireplace, nice kitchen updated with granite counters and stainless appliances with plenty of counter-space and bar overlooking family room. Master has large master bath with garden tub, separate shower and his and her sinks. Nice entry with high ceilings. Other features include covered back patio, sprinkler system and some new fencing