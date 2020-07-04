6965 Allen Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Custom built home with Pella windows. Open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Arranged around private stone patio shaded by huge pecan tree. Garage entry in alley. 14 seer heat and air units.

Wood floors in living and dining areas. Tile in kitchen. Owner will consider 6 month lease at $2,995. This home is very near the Trinity Trail in a quiet secure, well kept neighborhood where you can enjoy running, walking or cycling everyday. Ridglea Country Club Golf course is minutes away if you enjoy golf.