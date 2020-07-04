All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 19 2019 at 10:45 PM

6965 Allen Place Drive

6965 Allen Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6965 Allen Place Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom built home with Pella windows. Open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Arranged around private stone patio shaded by huge pecan tree. Garage entry in alley. 14 seer heat and air units.
Wood floors in living and dining areas. Tile in kitchen. Owner will consider 6 month lease at $2,995. This home is very near the Trinity Trail in a quiet secure, well kept neighborhood where you can enjoy running, walking or cycling everyday. Ridglea Country Club Golf course is minutes away if you enjoy golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6965 Allen Place Drive have any available units?
6965 Allen Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6965 Allen Place Drive have?
Some of 6965 Allen Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6965 Allen Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6965 Allen Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6965 Allen Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6965 Allen Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6965 Allen Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6965 Allen Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6965 Allen Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6965 Allen Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6965 Allen Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6965 Allen Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6965 Allen Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6965 Allen Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6965 Allen Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6965 Allen Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

