Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome property with an open floor plan and 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors in family and dining rooms. An impressive foyer with 2 oversized niches, and custom treatments throughout. Great kitchen with huge breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Incredible back patio with pergola and fantastic landscaping. Hurry to see this one!!!