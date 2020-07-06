All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:11 AM

6924 Vista Ridge Court

6924 Vista Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

6924 Vista Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
The ideal location with everything you need! Easy access to major highways. Minutes from park trails, shopping areas, restaurants, YMCA, medical facilities and public libraries. Nearby schools include Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth Academy and St. Peter's Classical School. This custom home is in a quiet, beautiful and gated community. This lovely place has a lot to offer: 3 bedrooms downstairs, a guest suite with living area and full bath upstairs, sun room, elegant hardwood floors and dimmable lights throughout, open concept kitchen with upgraded appliances, study with stain glass windows. Outdoor BBQ grill and raised garden beds available in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have any available units?
6924 Vista Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have?
Some of 6924 Vista Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Vista Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Vista Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Vista Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Vista Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Vista Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Vista Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 6924 Vista Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 6924 Vista Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Vista Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 Vista Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

