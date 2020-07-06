6924 Vista Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest suite

The ideal location with everything you need! Easy access to major highways. Minutes from park trails, shopping areas, restaurants, YMCA, medical facilities and public libraries. Nearby schools include Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth Academy and St. Peter's Classical School. This custom home is in a quiet, beautiful and gated community. This lovely place has a lot to offer: 3 bedrooms downstairs, a guest suite with living area and full bath upstairs, sun room, elegant hardwood floors and dimmable lights throughout, open concept kitchen with upgraded appliances, study with stain glass windows. Outdoor BBQ grill and raised garden beds available in the backyard.